2 face drug charges after search of Trent Lakes medical dispensary
Two men face cannabis-related charges after Peterborough County OPP raided a medical dispensary in the Municipality of Trent Lakes last week
As part of an investigation, on May 1 around 8:30 a.m., members of the OPP Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a drug search warrant at the Soaring Eagle Medical Dispensary located on County Road 36 near the village of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough.
OPP say they seized marijuana, shatter, cannabis resin, cannabis edibles and unidentified pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Harley Hill, 24, of Curve Lake First Nation, and James Harper, 26, of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.
The accused were released and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 30.
