Third man arrested after cannabis, magic mushrooms seized at Peterborough home

A third person has been arrested following the raid of a house in Peterborough last week.

On April 25, Peterborough Police Service’s ICAD (Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug) Unit and its Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a Weller Street residence.

Police said they seized a “large quantity” of marijuana, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis edibles and drug packaging.

Two men were initially arrested and charged.

Police said further investigation led to the identity of a third suspect.

The individual on Tuesday attended the police station where he was placed under arrest.

Robert James Pogue, 22, of Pontypool, is charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking (psilocybin) and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling (Cannabis Act charge)

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.

