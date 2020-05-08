B.C. lost 264,100 jobs in April; unemployment rate rises to 11.5%

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia shed 264,100 jobs in April.

The shrinking of the workforce marks the largest month of losses since Statistics Canada started providing public labour numbers.

4:26 Finance minister announces online applications for B.C. emergency funds now open Finance minister announces online applications for B.C. emergency funds now open

B.C.’s unemployment rate now sits at 11.5 per cent. From April 2019 to April 2020 the province has lost 420,900 jobs.

The economic restrictions imposed to deal with the spread of COVID-19 has crippled nearly all parts of the economy. The latest numbers come as B.C. starts to plan for an easing of restrictions and opening of the economy on May 19.

B.C.’s accommodation and food-service industry saw 75,700 jobs losses in April. The information, culture and recreation centre sector reported 17,400 lost jobs and the wholesale and retail sector accounted for 35,500 job losses.

Canada shed nearly two million jobs in April, as the novel coronavirus pandemic tore through the Canadian economy.

2:00 B.C. job loses soar in March amid pandemic business closures B.C. job loses soar in March amid pandemic business closures

That, on top of an employment drop of over one million in March, brings the total of job losses since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown to over three million, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The agency said the unemployment rate soared to 13 per cent as the full force of the pandemic hit compared with 7.8 per cent in March. It was the second-highest unemployment rate on record.

Metro Vancouver, the province’s economic driver, saw a drop of 101,100 jobs this past month.

The unemployment rate in Vancouver is 10.8 per cent, compared to 11.1 per cent in Toronto and 18.2 per cent in Montreal.

Victoria has seen 14,500 job losses this month, Abbotsford/Mission reported 5,900 lost jobs, and Kelowna shed 8,500 jobs.

— With files from the Canadian Press