Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande drop duet ‘Stuck With U,’ proceeds go to first responders

For the first time in their careers, under the same manager (Scooter Braun), Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have collaborated on a brand-new song called Stuck With U.

Stuck With U was announced earlier this week and dropped officially on May 8. All net proceeds raised from the charity duet will go towards the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FRCF provides financial support not only to kids who have lost a parent in the line of duty but families in need who are enduring significant financial hardships — notably in the era of the novel coronavirus.

Stuck With U’s release was accompanied by a heartfelt video that shows Bieber, 26, Grande, 26, and an abundance of fans dancing and singing with their loved ones — including a variety of cute pets — from the comfort of their homes to promote social distancing.

Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed guest appearances in the montage from people like Michael Bublé and his family, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet and Demi Lovato, who shares a kiss with her long-rumoured boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

Last year, in the midst of his music hiatus, Bieber, 26, joined the Thank U, Next singer onstage for an explosive performance of his 2015 hit Sorry at the annual Coachella festival.

“Proud of this song and this cause,” Bieber said of Stuck With U via Instagram. “Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened,” he added.

In her own Instagram post, Grande wrote: “I can’t fully articulate how happy I am that we waited this long to do this. This moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. Being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling.”

Because Bieber’s been staying home with his wife, Hailey Bieber, she, too, made an appearance in the music video. The couple can be seen cuddling, playing with their dog, hiking and practising kickboxing.

Apart from sharing cuddles with her dog, Grande is seen alone in most of the footage, suggesting that she has been staying home by herself during the public health crisis. That’s how it seems — until the end of the music video, at least.

As a surprise to her fans all across the globe, the pop icon seems to have used this opportunity to reveal her new boyfriend.

In the last few moments of the video, Grande is seen embracing a taller man, whose head is out of frame, before they share a kiss and he is shown smiling. Some fans have identified the man as Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent.

Here’s what some excited fans had to say about the Stuck WIth U video and Grande’s new partner:

i’m so happy for her what. this is the cutest thing stop stop. 🥺 #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/tcSGNdhyf8 — shanzae 🍒 (@3bananas1euro) May 8, 2020

Demi looks so happy 🥺 #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/XiB7XTyzvk — hil is a fan account (@grandesheal) May 8, 2020

im so happy rn that i could just die. #STUCKWITHU is just beautiful ! 💜 pic.twitter.com/XLA3YmcKPf — m²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬ (@sinfires_bt) May 8, 2020

HIS REACTION TO JUSTINS PART IN STUCK WITH YOU IS LITERALLY ME #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/SYtiSyAMOV — mel 💚 (@zarryshabitual) May 8, 2020

Stuck With U is now available through all major streaming platforms.

