Edmonton police seek tips after dozens of bus shelters vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking Edmontonians for tips after their investigation of a recent vandalism spree resulted in the discovery of dozens of bus shelters in the city that had been damaged this week.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they were first alerted to the issue earlier this week.

On Tuesday, someone told police about a number of damaged bus shelters in the area of 142 Street and 91 Avenue.

“Upon consultation with the City of Edmonton, investigators discovered that 43 shelters had been damaged across the city to date, including 11 bus shelters along 142 Street between 89 Avenue and 121A Avenue, three bus shelters along 87 Avenue between 149 Street and 172 Street, four bus shelters along 109 Street between 65 Avenue and University Avenue and two bus shelters along Whyte Avenue between 110 Street and 112 Street,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, officers believe the vandal(s) targeted the bus shelters overnight between Monday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 6, 2020.” Tweet This

According to police, all 43 shelters that were damaged have one or more glass panes smashed. The total damage to the bus shelters is estimated to be $30,000.

READ MORE: Teen charged in $30K Edmonton bus shelter vandalism spree: police

“Officers continue to investigate this series and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism to contact police,” the Edmonton Police Service said.

“Investigators are also asking any vehicle owners or homeowners that live close to a damaged bus shelter and have dash cam or home security video footage that was active during this time period, to review their video and contact police if they note any suspicious activity.”

READ MORE: Edmonton bus shelters smashed in latest acts of vandalism

Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.