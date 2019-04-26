Crime
April 26, 2019 6:01 pm

Teen charged in $30K Edmonton bus shelter vandalism spree: police

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after $30,000 in damage was done to several southeast Edmonton bus shelters on Thursday, according to police.

Police said 20 bus shelters were vandalized in the Silverberry, Wildrose and Tamarack neighbourhoods. Officers were called to the area at around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that several teen boys were driving around the area in a red Honda Civic shooting out the glass of the shelters with what appeared to be an airsoft pistol.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after $30,000 in damage was done to several southeast Edmonton bus shelters on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged vandalism of several Edmonton bus shelters.

Police said they located the vehicle on Thursday evening and charged a 17-year-old with one count of mischief over $5,000. His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers believe others were involved in the crime. Anyone with information about the other teens is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

