Edmonton bus shelters smashed in latest acts of vandalism

Transit users in Edmonton’s Glastonbury neighbourhood awoke on Sunday to find the glass on two of their bus shelters smashed, the latest in a string of vandalism incidents in the city’s southwest.

The shelters appear to have been vandalized overnight, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

“The amount of money and time that goes into not only trying to beautify our community — but certainly for people then to come out and have to repair all those things — it’s an unnecessary expense and a burden for taxpayers,” said spokesperson Scott Pattison.

Long-time resident Ryan Chan said he is surprised by the act of vandalism.

“It’s a little disappointing because safety is obviously something that’s very important in any community, and typically I think it’s pretty good around here,” Chan said.

Mark Nelson, who was jogging Sunday when he first noticed the vandalism, said incidents like this are rare. He said those responsible need to think about their actions.

“Reconsider the pointless damage you’re doing to city property,” Nelson said. “You’re not getting anything out of it, and you’re causing damage for no reason.”

Southwest Edmonton has seen several acts of vandalism recently. On Saturday morning, green paint was found on the Talus Dome art piece along Whitemud Drive. The EPS hate crimes unit is also investigating after swastikas and other graffiti were found sprayed on fences, buildings and bus stops in the Lessard neighbourhood on Friday.

Bus stops in southwest Edmonton were targeted earlier this summer, too, with at least 38 smashed in the Twin Brooks, Rutherford and Callaghan areas in late June.