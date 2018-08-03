Councillor condemns hateful graffiti spray-painted in southwest Edmonton neighbourhood

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a disturbing graffiti spree through the Lessard neighourhood.

Red swastikas were found painted on driveways, fences, a bus stop and a school basketball court.

Officers responded to three homes at noon Friday and found three red swastikas spray-painted on a back driveway near 172 Street and 57 Avenue. The home across the street was also vandalized; the numbers “780” were painted in blue on the back fence.

Police found another symbol spray-painted on a different property on Lessard Drive – on the back fence.

There were also reports of another swastika painted on an ETS bus stop near 57 Avenue and 174 Street. That graffiti has been removed, police said.

Then, officers went to a school near 63 Avenue and 172 Street after receiving complaints that another swastika had been painted on the basketball court there.

Sarah Hamilton is the city councillor for the area. She issued a statement about the graffiti, saying, in part:

“Among the crude and reprehensible damage to the community league and public property were spray-painted swastikas, as well as racial and homophobic slurs.

“Hatred has no place in our city and I want to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any expression of hatred and bigotry.”

Until the police release the findings of their investigation, she asked Edmontonians to: “ensure that we continue to foster a community built upon the principles of respect and understanding, such that this repugnant and isolated display remain an outlier.”

Police believe the vandalism took place early Thursday morning.

Officers have spoken to people who live in the Lessard area and are also looking for surveillance video that could help identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact police at 780.423.4567.