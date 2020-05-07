Saskatoon construction season going ahead despite coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city streets, bridges and sidewalks will see more than $61 million of work during construction season even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the city’s projects in the capital construction program will go ahead, including more than 4.6 kilometres of new water main installations.

Water main replacements are slated for 8th Street under the eastbound lanes between Sommerfeld and Arlington avenues, along with sections of Clarence Avenue between College Drive and 8th Street.

A new primary water main will be installed beneath Garvie Road to service the Evergreen and Aspen Ridge neighbourhoods.

COVID-19 is not expect to affect the duration of construction projects, according to Terry Schmidt, the city’s transportation and construction general manager.

“We have just not seen any reduction in productivity,” Schmidt told reporter during a virtual news conference.

Along with regular pothole patching, line painting and street sweeping, the city has planned 185 lane kilometres of road construction.

Resurfacing is planned in the following areas:

College Drive/Highway 5 westbound from Highway 41 to the CP Rail overpass;

Taylor Street from Heritage Crescent to McKercher Drive;

Boychuk Drive north bound from Briarwood Road to 8th Street;

Central Avenue from College Drive to 107th Street; and

Circle Drive from College Drive overpass to 14th Street.

More projects could be added to the city’s list, as staff expected to receive $32 million to $34 million through the Saskatchewan government’s stimulus package.

“We continue in discussions with the provincial government to find out exactly what the criteria is for the program and the level of funding,” Schmidt said.

The final phase of the Sid Buckwold Bridge rehabilitation project resumed in March and is slated for completion this fall.

