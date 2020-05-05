Baydo building twin 25-storey residential towers in downtown Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon company says it is ready to start construction on what it is calling the largest residential building in Saskatchewan history.

Baydo Development Corp. said Tuesday it is building twin 25-storey residential towers on the northeast corner of 25th Street East and 5th Avenue North.

“Baydo knows that there is a demand for high-end rental units in downtown Saskatoon, the location is perfect for residents to easily walk to the university, hospitals, the Meewasin river valley and experience downtown’s restaurants, shopping and nightlife,” said Chris Luczka, vice-president of finance for Baydo.

“We are very excited to be building a project of this magnitude in downtown Saskatoon.”

Baydo Towers will total 554,000 square feet with 426 residential units.

“We have toured buildings in Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle and Denver and have taken the best design features from each and applied them with Saskatchewan people in mind,” Luczka said.

The company said that includes a large rooftop patio, a games room, a fitness centre, a yoga studio, a pet wash station, parcel delivery lockers, and a tenant lounge area.

There will be four levels of underground parking with 513 stalls plus secure bike parking and a bike tune-up room.

The main floor will have 11,000 square feet of commercial space.

Baydo estimates the project will cost more than $100 million and employ hundreds of people.

Construction is scheduled to start in June with a completion date in late 2022.