Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating reported theft of 2 vehicles near Bobcaygeon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:16 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said on Thursday that the vehicles are believed to have gone missing sometime overnight.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the reported theft of two motor vehicles from a dealership near Bobcaygeon, Ont.

On Thursday, police say officers were called to the Ford dealership on Kawartha Lakes Road 36 after employees discovered that two vehicles were removed from the lot sometime overnight.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

The vehicles reported stolen are a grey 2020 Ford Explorer SUV and a white 2020 Ford F450 pickup truck.

OPP say both vehicles will have damage to the driver’s door handle.

Anyone having information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Coronavirus: Auto dealerships allowed to open by appointment only
Coronavirus: Auto dealerships allowed to open by appointment only
