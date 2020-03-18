Peterborough police investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is reminding citizens to continue to lock it or lose it following thefts from vehicles this week.

Police say sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, unknown person(s) entered a vehicle parked in a Perry Street driveway and reportedly stole a purse.

READ MORE: Car crashes into Shoppers Drug Mart storefront in Peterborough

A gym bag containing items including shoes, clothes and headphones was also reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a Charlotte Street driveway sometime between 4 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police also report a vehicle left overnight in a Simcoe Street bar parking lot was entered sometime between 5:15 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 Pendant containing baby boy’s ashes returned to Peterborough father Pendant containing baby boy’s ashes returned to Peterborough father