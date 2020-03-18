Peterborough police investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

The Peterborough Police Service is reminding citizens to continue to lock it or lose it following thefts from vehicles this week.
Police say sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, unknown person(s) entered a vehicle parked in a Perry Street driveway and reportedly stole a purse.
A gym bag containing items including shoes, clothes and headphones was also reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a Charlotte Street driveway sometime between 4 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police also report a vehicle left overnight in a Simcoe Street bar parking lot was entered sometime between 5:15 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
