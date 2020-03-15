Menu

Traffic

Car crashes into Shoppers Drug Mart storefront in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 1:37 pm
A man and woman were not injured after a vehicle they were in drove through the front window of a Shoppers Drug Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough on Sunday morning.
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

No seriously injuries were reported after a car drove into the storefront of Shoppers Drug in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the store on Chemong Road around 11:20 and discovered a vehicle which had struck the storefront.

READ MORE: Pickup truck crashes into pizzeria in downtown Brighton: Northumberland OPP

A man and woman in the vehicle were treated at the scene by paramedics but not transported to hospital.

No one inside the store was injured in the crash.
The store is temporarily closed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.
Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant
Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant
