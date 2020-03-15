Car crashes into Shoppers Drug Mart storefront in Peterborough

No seriously injuries were reported after a car drove into the storefront of Shoppers Drug in Peterborough on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the store on Chemong Road around 11:20 and discovered a vehicle which had struck the storefront.
A man and woman in the vehicle were treated at the scene by paramedics but not transported to hospital.
No one inside the store was injured in the crash.
The store is temporarily closed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.
Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS