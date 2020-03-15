Car crashes into Shoppers Drug Mart storefront in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No seriously injuries were reported after a car drove into the storefront of Shoppers Drug in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the store on Chemong Road around 11:20 and discovered a vehicle which had struck the storefront.

A man and woman in the vehicle were treated at the scene by paramedics but not transported to hospital.

A man and woman are shaken up, but not seriously hurt after hitting the front of Shoppers Drug Mart on Chemong Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:20 a.m. The store has closed temporarily, a front window has been severely damaged #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/gaeO8npItp — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 15, 2020

No one inside the store was injured in the crash.

The store is temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.

