Coronavirus outbreak declared at Meadow Lake Hospital, 25 new cases in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Meadow Lake Hospital as the province announced 25 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan.

Twenty-four of the new cases are in the far north, with 22 of those in La Loche where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

Over 70 per cent of the 194 active cases in the province are in the far north (138).

The other remaining new case is in the Saskatoon region, which has 17 active cases.

The remaining active cases are in the north region (36) and the Regina region (3).

The outbreak in Meadow Lake was declared Tuesday evening after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said.

It is linked to community transmission and no patients have shown signs at this time of any COVID-19 symptoms, they added.

The staff member and close contacts are self-isolating and officials said additional contact tracing is underway.

The SHA said there are no service disruptions at this time at the hospital and that key emergency department, emergency surgical and obstetrical services remain available.

That could change based on risk assessment by both public health staff and hospital management.

Outbreaks have previously been declared at other hospitals in Saskatchewan.

A cluster of cases was reported at Lloydminster Hospital on April 29, days after it was identified by local health officials.

An outbreak was declared at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital on May 1 after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus on April 29.

Saskatchewan now has 512 total coronavirus cases.

Thirteen people are in hospital — 10 in Saskatoon and three in the north. Three people in Saskatoon and one in the north are in intensive care.

Six people in the province have died due to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of Saskatchewan cases by age:

66 people are 19 and under

182 people are 20 to 39

159 are 40 to 59

90 people are 60 to 79

15 people are 80 and over

Males make up 50 per cent of the cases, females 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more people have recovered, bring the total number of recoveries to 312.

Saskatchewan has completed 33,591 tests so far for the virus, up 670 from Tuesday.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, along with Premier Scott Moe and Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant, will be updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The government will also be announcing its economic stimulus package.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

