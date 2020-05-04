Saskatchewan patients and practitioners find relief with eased coronavirus restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The first day of relaxed coronavirus restrictions in Saskatchewan brought some relief for Colton Swiderski, who dislocated four vertebrae in a car crash.

With medical services reopening Monday, Swiderski was able to go to his first chiropractic appointment since late February.

He’s been receiving treatment since his car was involved in a collision with a city bus 10 years ago.

“The last couple weeks, I’ve definitely started to feel things tighten up and feel a little sore and stiff,” Swiderski said.

Arriving at the clinic, he noticed chairs had been removed from the lobby and a plastic barrier separated clients from the receptionist. Beds were sanitized between appointments and his chiropractor was wearing a mask.

“He said that the phones had been ringing off the hook,” Swiderski said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dentists, optometrists, physical therapists, opticians, podiatrists and occupational therapists were also able to resume previously restricted work Monday.

Tracy Bertram, executive director of the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan, said the majority of clinics reopened Monday. Some may choose to reopen gradually, she added.

No medical service provider in the province is forced to reopen. All of them must practice physical distancing when possible and take other safety precautions.

Bertram said she hasn’t heard of any operators in her field choosing to stay closed, though she said some might not reopen immediately due to personal health or child care responsibilities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other businesses have cited concerns about access to personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves.

“We are fortunate in that our national association, the Canadian Chiropractic Association, has secured a national distributor for chiropractors across Canada to order their PPE supply from,” Bertram said in an email.

Optometrist Nathan Knezacek said some corporate clinics brought in large supplies of PPE, while the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists (SAO) helped procure supplies for smaller offices.

Due to the nature of their work, many association members already had the proper equipment before the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have enough at this point. I guess it will really depend on how long we’re running like this, and how many patients are going to be seen,” said Knezacek, who is also the SAO’s president.

“I’m hoping more supply will be available as time goes on.”

Over the weekend, the CEO and owner of Campbell Safety Consulting in Regina told Global News a group of Saskatchewan businesses have teamed up and ordered more than $55,000 of PPE for businesses in the province.

He said the “supply chain is broken. Manufacturers are asking for money up front to buy in bulk.”

With BL & Sons Construction, Minhas Sask, All Brite Signs and Weaver Supply, Campbell said the goal is to sell the equipment locally.

“My biggest worry as a safety professional is that businesses are going to open up. They’re not going to have the proper PPE, they’re going to have the proper training and they’re not going to have the proper procedures,” Campbell said.

Boat launches were allowed to open Monday. Online provincial park reservations began as well.

Fishing season starts in Southern Saskatchewan Tuesday, followed by May 15 in the central zone and May 25 in the northern zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Golf courses can open May 15.

Phase two of the reopening program takes effect May 19, allowing retail and select personal services in the province. Dates have not been attached the phases three, four and five.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement