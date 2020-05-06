Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

SIU launches investigation after man injured during arrest involving Hamilton police

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 6, 2020 12:17 pm
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an arrest in central Hamilton, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an arrest in central Hamilton, Ont. Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding an arrest in central Hamilton, Ont.

The SIU says Hamilton police officers were called to the area of Sanford and Aikman avenues at about 9 a.m. Monday after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after man falls from 15th-floor balcony during interaction with London police

Officers located the vehicle with two men inside, and both men were arrested after an “interaction,” according to the SIU.

One of the men, a 27-year-old, was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

At this time, the SIU says three investigators have been assigned to the case.

READ MORE: Hamilton police report overall drop in crime during pandemic, but commercial break and enters soar

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or 647-297-0142.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is also urging anyone who may have any related video evidence to upload that video through its website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitHamilton Police ServiceSIU InvestigationSanford AvenueSIU investigation hamiltonAikman AvenueHamilton SIU
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.