SIU launches investigation after man injured during arrest involving Hamilton police

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding an arrest in central Hamilton, Ont.

The SIU says Hamilton police officers were called to the area of Sanford and Aikman avenues at about 9 a.m. Monday after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle with two men inside, and both men were arrested after an “interaction,” according to the SIU.

One of the men, a 27-year-old, was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

At this time, the SIU says three investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or 647-297-0142.

The SIU is also urging anyone who may have any related video evidence to upload that video through its website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.