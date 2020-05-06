Menu

SIU investigating after man falls from 15th-floor balcony during interaction with London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2020 9:53 am
Updated May 6, 2020 9:56 am
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been “notified and has invoked its mandate” after a 26-year-old man was seriously injured during an interaction with police in London, Ont., the city’s police service confirms.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building on Walnut Street at roughly 11:15 p.m. Tuesday “in relation to a man in distress.”

“At some point, the man was injured,” a police release said.

“He was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries.”

The SIU is now investigating the matter, and as a result, police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

According to the SIU, police were called to an apartment unit on the 15th floor of the building and an officer attempted to communicate with a 26-year-old man through a barricaded door.

Soon after, the man fell from the unit’s balcony to the ground below and was transported to hospital, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

