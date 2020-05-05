Two charged with gun offences after speed-related Essa., Ont., traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with gun offences after they were stopped for speeding in a vehicle in Essa, Ont., Tuesday morning, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 9:50 a.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement in the area of Centre Street and 5th Line observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop.

According to police, the investigation revealed numerous criminal and drug offences.

Dallas Doyle, 25, from Barrie, and David Glover, 29, fro Essa have each been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a firearm’s serial number and possession of cocaine.

Glover was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.

Doyle is scheduled to appear in Bradford court in July, while Glover is being held pending a bail hearing, police say.

