Crime

Three charged with numerous criminal, drug offences after getting caught speeding in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 4:45 pm
.

Three people are facing numerous charges after they were caught speeding in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 21 in Essa, Ont., early Friday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

The driver was caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, according to officers.

As a result, police conducted a traffic stop and ended up charging three individuals with numerous criminal and drug offences.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged with impaired driving, drug, weapon offences in Essa, Ont., police say

Corey Cabot, 37, from New Tecumseth, Ont., Tylor Alarie, 34, from Collingwood, Ont., and Louis Leavens, 26, from Wasaga Beach, Ont., were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of an imitation weapon, methamphetamine possession and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Cabot was also charged with racing a vehicle and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, while Alarie was charged with the latter and failure to comply with a probation order.

Leavens was also charged with mischief under $5,000.

All three of the accused have been held, pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

