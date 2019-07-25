3 charged in relation to attempted murder in Angus, Ont., OPP say

Three men have been arrested and charged after an attempted murder of a youth in Angus, Ont. on Tuesday, police say.

OPP responded to a report of a firearm being discharged on Tuesday, officers say. An SUV was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, police say, and its licence plated was provided to officers during the call.

The young victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was transported to the hospital afterward with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

The SUV was located near Alliston, police say, and officers tried to stop the vehicle but didn’t succeed.

The vehicle fled from police, OPP says, which initiated a pursuit through several townships.

According to police, officers lost visual of the suspect vehicle and the pursuit was terminated.

During the investigation, police say they identified three men that were involved in the incident, and all have since been arrested and charged.

Michael Viani, 20, Adam Deleo, 21, and Nicholas Singh, 18, are all from Caledon and have been charged with attempt to commit murder using a restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, robbery using a firearm and use of a firearm while committing an offence, police add.

The accused will appear in Bradford court.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

