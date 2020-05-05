20 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, total rises to 487

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 20 new coronavirus cases as the province’s health authority prepares to roll out its plans to resume some services and surgical procedures.

The number of cases in the far north continues to rise with 18 new cases, all in La Loche and surrounding communities where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

There are now 114 active cases in the region.

The government said on Monday it expects the number of cases in the region to increase in the coming days as more testing is carried out.

The remaining two cases are in the north region, which has 37 active cases.

Overall, there have been 487 cases in the province, with 171 considered active.

Saskatoon has 16 active cases and Regina has eight.

Thirteen people are in hospital — 10 in Saskatoon and three in the north. Three people in Saskatoon and one in the north are in intensive care.

There have been six deaths reported in the province due to COVID-19.

Recoveries increased by three in the past 24 hours, bringing total recoveries in Saskatchewan to 310.

Here is a breakdown of Saskatchewan cases by age:

58 people are 19 and under

174 people are 20 to 39

153 are 40 to 59

87 people are 60 to 79

15 people are 80 and over

Males makes up 49 per cent of the cases, females 51 per cent.

Saskatchewan has completed 32,921 tests so far for the virus, up 587 from Monday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is announcing its resumption plan for health care services in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

