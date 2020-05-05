Menu

Health

Montreal-area brothers hope to go viral with ‘Old Town Road’ remix ‘COVID Road’

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 4:46 pm
Seven-year-old Mason (left), 10-year-old Aden (right) and their dad Lee created the song "COVID Road." .
Seven-year-old Mason (left), 10-year-old Aden (right) and their dad Lee created the song "COVID Road." . Dan Spector / Global News

Brothers Mason and Aden Schneider live just south of Montreal, and like a lot of kids, they been sitting at home a lot these days.

“I’ve been very, very, very bored,” Aden told Global News.

To battle the boredom, Aden, 10, and Mason, 7, decided to tap into their creative sides.

“I sang a kind of random remix of Old Town Road, and then our dad thought we should create a song and we just did it,” Aden said.

Coronavirus: Montreal family finds unique way to pass the their quarantine time

There is a good chance you’ve heard Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, one of the biggest hits of the past year.

Drawing inspiration from their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a little help from their dad Lee, Aden and Mason came up with their own version.

Instead of the original lyric, “can’t nobody tell me nothing”, they sang, “can’t nobody leave their houses.” Instead of, “I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road”, they sang, “I’m gonna walk around the block again.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan musicians play on during COVID-19 uncertainty

“We spent a lot of time in our house the past seven weeks, and trying to find creative ways to stay busy, keep them busy and sane,” said Lee Schneider, who filmed and edited the video. It took the three of them about two weeks to complete their masterpiece.

They sent the video to all their friends, and say it’s been getting shared quite a bit on social media. Even their school board posted it to its Facebook page. Aden and Mason are now officially known as Double Trouble.

“Every 10 minutes we check on YouTube how many views we have, and we have like 10 more every 10 minutes,” said Mason.

READ MORE: Quebec provides coronavirus guidelines for reopened daycares and schools

The video has more than 2,000 views, and the boys are hoping that number keeps growing. They also hope to inspire others to get creative.

“We hope as many people as possible will see it and be happy, and we’ll try to make more and make more people happy,” said Aden.

Double Trouble say more videos are on the way, but they hope their debut goes viral and makes it all the way to Lil Nas X himself.

CoronavirusCOVID-19aden and mason schneidercovid roaddouble trouble youtubeHarold Napper Schoollee schneiderlil nas x old town road covidold town road south shore kids
