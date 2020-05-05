Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

43 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region, 3 deaths as total cases rises to 860

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 12:44 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Could immunity passports become the new normal?
Imagine a world where in order to move around freely during this pandemic you needed some sort of passport, certificate or even QR code to prove you were immune to COVID-19. Well, in China those practices have already been put into place, and now parts of Europe, Chile and even Canada are considering similar measures. But, what are the ethical implications of immunity passports, and are there any benefits to this idea?

Waterloo Public Health reported 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 860 cases in the area.

The death toll has risen to 90 as three new deaths were reported.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Meanwhile, 377 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 44 per cent of cases.

According to numbers on Waterloo Public Health’s website, 73 deaths have been connected to long-term care or retirement homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Two more deaths have been reported at Forest Heights Long Term Care where 42 people have died. One more death is being reported at Lanark Heights Long Term Care where three people have died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Trinity Village Care Centre and peoplecare A.R. Goudie are both reporting nine deaths each, which is unchanged from Monday.

There are 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks and 11 that have ended among long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region which is unchanged from Monday.

Premier Ford: Reopening Ontario businesses “inevitable” if COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle
Premier Ford: Reopening Ontario businesses “inevitable” if COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle

The region reported that 7,515 people tested and 38 patients with the virus are being treated in hospital.

READ MORE: Poll finds most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario reported 387 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,310 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,361 as 61 more deaths were reported.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCOVID-19 updatecovid-19 casesCOVID-19 WaterlooCornavirus Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.