43 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region, 3 deaths as total cases rises to 860

Waterloo Public Health reported 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 860 cases in the area.

The death toll has risen to 90 as three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 377 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 44 per cent of cases.

According to numbers on Waterloo Public Health’s website, 73 deaths have been connected to long-term care or retirement homes.

Two more deaths have been reported at Forest Heights Long Term Care where 42 people have died. One more death is being reported at Lanark Heights Long Term Care where three people have died.

Trinity Village Care Centre and peoplecare A.R. Goudie are both reporting nine deaths each, which is unchanged from Monday.

There are 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks and 11 that have ended among long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region which is unchanged from Monday.

The region reported that 7,515 people tested and 38 patients with the virus are being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 387 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,310 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,361 as 61 more deaths were reported.