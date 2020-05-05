Coronavirus: Winnipeg Lego dad at it again with tribute to front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

After his Lego reimagining of a Justin Trudeau speech about kids and COVID-19 went viral, Winnipegger Tyler Walsh is at it again — this time with the blessing of the brickmaker itself.

The original video, which is sitting at more than a half-million views online, led to accolades from across the country, including a nod from the prime minister.

For the followup, a month later, Walsh and his family created a Lego tribute to the nation’s front-line workers, thanks to a big box of bricks sent by Lego.

After they saw our #LEGO @JustinTrudeau video, @LEGO_Group sent us a big box of bricks so we could build upon our efforts. (Thanks @LEGO_Group!)

So we made this! From our family, THANK-YOU to all the frontline workers in the fight against #COVIDー19. pic.twitter.com/aPsK2VXN0N — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) May 3, 2020

The new video focuses on health-care workers, police, firefighters, construction workers and other essential workers who have remained on the job during the pandemic.

