Canada

Coronavirus: Winnipeg Lego dad at it again with tribute to front-line workers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 11:21 am
WATCH: Tyler Walsh's latest animated Lego creation.

After his Lego reimagining of a Justin Trudeau speech about kids and COVID-19 went viral, Winnipegger Tyler Walsh is at it again — this time with the blessing of the brickmaker itself.

The original video, which is sitting at more than a half-million views online, led to accolades from across the country, including a nod from the prime minister.

READ MORE: Winnipeg dad’s Lego version of Trudeau’s coronavirus speech to kids goes viral

For the followup, a month later, Walsh and his family created a Lego tribute to the nation’s front-line workers, thanks to a big box of bricks sent by Lego.

The new video focuses on health-care workers, police, firefighters, construction workers and other essential workers who have remained on the job during the pandemic.

“From our family, THANK-YOU to all the frontline workers in the fight against #COVIDー19,” Walsh said in a tweet.

