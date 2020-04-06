Winnipeg dad’s Lego version of Trudeau’s coronavirus speech to kids goes viral

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg dad’s Lego interpretation of a speech by the prime minister has gone viral.

Tyler Walsh told 680 CJOB he saw Justin Trudeau’s message to Canadian kids about the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to put it in a format that would be even more appealing to young people.

“I saw that video that the prime minister had done and I showed it to my kids at the time,” he said.

“That was about a couple of weeks ago, but at the same time, my boys Jack and Noah and I were actually working on another Lego project.

“It popped into my head that I’ve got all of this set up here — what if I combine these two videos and it might be kind of fun and cool and make kids want to watch it more.”

Manitoba’s chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa and chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin make an appearance in Lego form. Twitter / Tyler Walsh

The stop-motion video — which took hours of painstaking work — is a re-creation of Trudeau’s March 22 speech, complete with a bearded Lego PM and a cameo by Manitoba’s own public health officers — in brick form, of course.

Last Month during one of his press conferences, @JustinTrudeau had a message for Canadian children about how they can do their part in the fight against #COVID19. It's a powerful statement, one that deserves a version all kids will want to watch. #StayHomeSaveLives #LEGO pic.twitter.com/7r4rMX6tax — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) April 5, 2020

As a father, Walsh said Trudeau’s message resonated with him and he wanted his kids to take it to heart as well.

“I had showed them the original video because I thought it was valuable for them to learn and understand what the message was.

“When we combine these together, it becomes much more profound for kids, and they get it and they’ll be entertained by it.”

The video — which had been viewed over 214,000 times as of Monday morning — has resulted in a barrage of positive feedback, including requests from other Canadian parents and educators to use the video, which Walsh said he’s happy to oblige.

“I’ve got a lot of messages from educators asking permission to put it on those various online platforms they’re using for their education now to pass along to their kids,” he said.

“Yes, absolutely! That’s the whole point, you know? Let’s get that out there.”

