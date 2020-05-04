Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario drug investigation leads to 3 arrests, seizure of almost 2K kilograms of opium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 6:40 pm
Provincial police say they launched Project Berwick in January to investigate alleged drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.
Provincial police say they launched Project Berwick in January to investigate alleged drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area. Police handout

ORILLIA, Ont. — A lengthy drug investigation in Ontario has led to three arrests and the seizure of what police describe as a significant amount of opium.

Provincial police say they launched Project Berwick in January to investigate alleged drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.

Over the course of the probe, police searched properties in Ontario and Quebec and seized nearly 2,000 kilograms of opium.

READ MORE: OPP busts high-level drug trafficking network, 12 men face combined 81 charges

They say the street value of the drugs is conservatively estimated at around $30 million.

Police allege the drugs were being stockpiled in Quebec before being sent for distribution in and around Toronto.

Three people are currently facing a total of 10 drug-related offences in the case, which remains open.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police reveal street value of drugs seized in trafficking investigation
Toronto police reveal street value of drugs seized in trafficking investigation
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPopiumOntario drug traffickingOntario opium investigationOntario opium traffickingOpium traffickingOPP drug trafficking investigationProject Berwick
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.