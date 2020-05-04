1 dead after transport truck, motor vehicle collide south of Sarnia: Lambton OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road in St. Clair Township, south of Sarnia, Ont.

According to police, emergency services were called to the intersection at roughly 12:30 p.m. Monday.

“One party was pronounced deceased at (the) scene,” police said.

“One driver was transported (to) the local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the motor vehicle was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Petrolia Li from Tecumseh Rd to Waubuno Rd AND Kimball Rd from Lasalle Li to Rokeby Li #Sarnia – Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP and emergency services on scene. ^hm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) May 4, 2020

Police have not yet identified the deceased but say an update will be provided when more details are available.

OPP West Region technical collision investigators are investigating, and at 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road is expected to be closed for “several hours.”