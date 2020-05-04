Menu

Traffic

1 dead after transport truck, motor vehicle collide south of Sarnia: Lambton OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2020 3:28 pm
OPP are investigating after a fatal crash just south of Sarnia, Ont., on Monday.
Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road in St. Clair Township, south of Sarnia, Ont.

According to police, emergency services were called to the intersection at roughly 12:30 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Sarnia man dead in fatal Middlesex Centre collision — OPP

“One party was pronounced deceased at (the) scene,” police said.

“One driver was transported (to) the local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the motor vehicle was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not yet identified the deceased but say an update will be provided when more details are available.

OPP West Region technical collision investigators are investigating, and at 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road is expected to be closed for “several hours.”

