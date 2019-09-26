Ontario Provincial Police investigating fatal Middlesex Centre collision

One person is dead and another in hospital following a fatal collision on Narin Road earlier Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Middlesex emergency personal responded to a two-vehicle collision on Narin Road at Ilderton Road, in the Municipality of Middlesex Centre.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle.

READ MORE: 24-year-old student from India identified as passenger killed in Middlesex Centre rollover (Aug. 21, 2019)

Both drivers were taken to hospital, where the drive of the passenger vehicle has since passed away from serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The driver of the commercial vehicle only sustained minor injuries.

The OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are on scene to investigate the collision.

WATCH: (Sept. 9, 2019) 2 transport trucks narrowly avoid head-on collision near Simcoe: OPP

Narin Road from Evan Drive to Hedley Drive and Ilderton Road from Bear Creek Road to Coldstream Road will be closed for the next several hours while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .