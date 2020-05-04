Ottawa man charged after allegedly dangling machete outside of moving vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man who they allege was driving dangerously through a residential neighbourhood in Ottawa’s east end on Sunday.

The Ottawa Police Service says a man was seen erratically driving a vehicle in the area of Fullerton Avenue and Lola Street just before 5:30 p.m.

The man was also seen dangling a machete out of the car window as he drove, police say.

Responding officers attended the scene, but the vehicle had already left when they arrived, according to police.

One officer remained in the area and arrested the driver when the vehicle returned, seizing the machete, pepper spray and a balaclava, police say.

Jaafar Al-Mahdawi, 22, is charged with careless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of possession of a weapon.

