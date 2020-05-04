Manitoba expands summer school programming through coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is increasing access to its summer school programming for students in Grades 9 through 12 who have not completed their courses or want to improve their marks.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the expansion of InformNet online learning will provide additional support for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will help students to be as prepared as possible for the next school year,” he said in a release.

InformNet is an online high school learning management system operated by the Pembina Trails and St. James-Assiniboia school divisions.

Goertzen says fees will be waived and there will be no cap on the program that runs in July.

The province said certified teachers with experience and expertise in the subject area facilitates all online courses.

Schools have been closed in Manitoba since the middle of March due to the novel coronavirus.

