Traffic

Police seeking witnesses to fatal crash on Highway 97 near Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 5:28 pm
West Kelowna RCMP say the crash happened along Drought Hill, and involved a southbound vehicle crossing the centre line and colliding head-on with a northbound car.
West Kelowna RCMP say the crash happened along Drought Hill, and involved a southbound vehicle crossing the centre line and colliding head-on with a northbound car. Submitted

Police in the Central Okanagan are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash along Highway 97 on Friday night.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m., along Drought Hill in Peachland, and that four vehicles were involved.

Police say while the incident is still under investigation, it appears a southbound Buick sedan crossed the centre line of Highway 97 and collided head-on with a northbound Mazda car.

“The collision between the Buick and Mazda subsequently resulted in collisions with two other nearby vehicles,” police said in a press release.

“The driver of the Mazda was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of the Buick was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with minor injuries.”

Central Okanagan Traffic Services has taken over the investigation and is requesting any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them at 250-491-5354 and to cite file number 2020-1975.

