Police seeking witnesses to fatal crash on Highway 97 near Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in the Central Okanagan are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash along Highway 97 on Friday night.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m., along Drought Hill in Peachland, and that four vehicles were involved.

Police say while the incident is still under investigation, it appears a southbound Buick sedan crossed the centre line of Highway 97 and collided head-on with a northbound Mazda car.

Submitted Submitted Submitted

“The collision between the Buick and Mazda subsequently resulted in collisions with two other nearby vehicles,” police said in a press release.

“The driver of the Mazda was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of the Buick was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with minor injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan Traffic Services has taken over the investigation and is requesting any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them at 250-491-5354 and to cite file number 2020-1975.

1:50 ‘Sick to my stomach:’ Tow truck driver reiterates safety message following fatal semi crash ‘Sick to my stomach:’ Tow truck driver reiterates safety message following fatal semi crash