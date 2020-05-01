Moncton man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 2

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision on Highway 2 in Four Falls, N.B.

According to police, the crash is believed to have occurred when a car travelling westbound on Highway 2 lost control and drove off the road into the ditch.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police say.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation to help determine the cause of the crash.

Police say they believe speed is one of the contributing factors in the crash.