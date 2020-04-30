Menu

Canada

Report finds wounding of suspect by N.B. Mountie was ‘justified and unavoidable’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 11:29 am
Updated April 30, 2020 11:32 am
An RCMP cruiser is shown with caution tape blocking off a scene in this file photo.
An RCMP cruiser is shown with caution tape blocking off a scene in this file photo. Callum Smith / Global News

An investigation has determined that the wounding of a suspect by an RCMP officer in New Brunswick was “justified and unavoidable.”

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit was asked to investigate after the incident in Moncton last December.

READ MORE: Manitoba investigative agency called in, no decision yet on N.B. establishing own police watchdog

According to the final report released Thursday, police attempted to arrest a male driver who was a suspect in several robberies in Moncton.

The report says that during the response, the 27-year-old driver drove his car towards officers, and a member of the RCMP shot and wounded him.

Review underway to determine if New Brunswick should establish police watchdog team
Review underway to determine if New Brunswick should establish police watchdog team

The investigation unit interviewed civilian witnesses and police officers, and reviewed police and medical reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Its report concludes the actions of the officer were not in any way inappropriate, and the use of potentially lethal force was necessary.

READ MORE: N.B. man facing 16 charges, accused of robbery and hitting RCMP officer with vehicle

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
