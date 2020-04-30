Report finds wounding of suspect by N.B. Mountie was ‘justified and unavoidable’

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has determined that the wounding of a suspect by an RCMP officer in New Brunswick was “justified and unavoidable.”

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit was asked to investigate after the incident in Moncton last December.

According to the final report released Thursday, police attempted to arrest a male driver who was a suspect in several robberies in Moncton.

The report says that during the response, the 27-year-old driver drove his car towards officers, and a member of the RCMP shot and wounded him.

The investigation unit interviewed civilian witnesses and police officers, and reviewed police and medical reports.

Its report concludes the actions of the officer were not in any way inappropriate, and the use of potentially lethal force was necessary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.