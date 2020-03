Send this page to someone via email

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 just south of Okanagan Falls is closed due to a vehicle incident.

It says an assessment is in progress and that motorists should expect major delays.

An estimated opening time is currently unavailable, as is detour information.

CLOSED #BCHwy97 just south of Okanagan Falls due to a vehicle incident, assessment in progress, expect major delays. Estimated opening and detour information currently unavailable. #OKFalls — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 17, 2020

More details to come.