RCMP arrest man after fleeing scene of fatal crash in East Hants

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 24-year-old man after a fatal crash in Gore, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers were called to a crash on Hwy. 354 in the Municipality of East Hants.

When they arrived on scene police were able to determine that the crash involved two pick-up trucks.

One driver, a 57-year-old man from South Rawdon, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver had reportedly fled on foot prior to officers arriving but returned and was arrested without incident.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and Hwy. 354 was closed as they investigated. The highway has since reopened.

The 24-year-old, a man from Upper Kennetcook, N.S., has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 6.

The Mounties say he is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol above .08 per cent and failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.