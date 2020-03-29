1 dead and more than 50 displaced after fires in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Two overnight fires in Cape Breton have left one person dead and more than 50 people displaced, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality said on Sunday.

In New Waterford, N.S., a fire at a seniors’ apartment complex resulted in one death and the displacement of approximately 30 people.

Officials say the fire was contained but the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department remains on-scene as of Sunday morning.

It’s not clear at this time how extensive the damage is to the apartment complex or when residents could potentially return home.

In Sydney, N.S., 11 people have lost their homes after a fire resulted in the destruction of a building on Charlotte Street.

The building had to be torn down as a result of the damage but no injuries have been reported.

However, the fire caused an additional 11 people to be evacuated from their residences above the Subway restaurant located next door.

They are expected to be allowed back into their apartments later on Sunday.

The Sydney Fire Department remained at the scene of that fire as of 8 a.m.

Cape Breton’s Emergency Management Office and the Nova Scotia Emergency Management office are coordinating with the Canadian Red Cross to assist those who have been displaced by the fires.