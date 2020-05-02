Calgary homes destroyed, another damaged in early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two homes in northwest Calgary were destroyed and another was damaged in an early Saturday morning fire.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the Royal Oak neighbourhood.

By the time crews arrived to the home on Royal Oak View NW, the initial structure was engulfed in flames and the fire had already spread to a neighbouring home.

The rookie & I finished our set of shifts responding to a house fire in Royal Oak. At fire calls we assist CFD w/ traffic control & evacuations. All occupants of the 3 houses involved made it out safely.#yyc #calgarypolice #calgaryfiredepartment #calgary pic.twitter.com/7HHVa3X5cm — Cst. Riley Babott (@CstBabott) May 2, 2020

A third home was also showing damage due to the heat from the fire.

Fire crews used aerial ladder trucks to extinguish the flames.

According to a CFD release, three occupants from the burning home were able to self-evacuate safely. Single occupants from the neighbouring homes self-evacuated as well.

None of the three homes will be able to be immediately reoccupied.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.