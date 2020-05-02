Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary homes destroyed, another damaged in early morning fire

By Blake Lough Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 12:55 pm
A home in northwest Calgary was destroyed and two others were damaged in an early Saturday morning fire. .
A home in northwest Calgary was destroyed and two others were damaged in an early Saturday morning fire. . Global News

Two homes in northwest Calgary were destroyed and another was damaged in an early Saturday morning fire.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the Royal Oak neighbourhood.

By the time crews arrived to the home on Royal Oak View NW, the initial structure was engulfed in flames and the fire had already spread to a neighbouring home.

Story continues below advertisement

A third home was also showing damage due to the heat from the fire.

Fire crews used aerial ladder trucks to extinguish the flames.

READ MORE: Calgary, Tsuut’ina Nation crews battle wildfire in city’s southwest

According to a CFD release, three occupants from the burning home were able to self-evacuate safely. Single occupants from the neighbouring homes self-evacuated as well.

None of the three homes will be able to be immediately reoccupied.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireRoyal Oak firemutli home fireroyal oak house firethree homes fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.