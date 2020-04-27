Northeast Calgary home badly damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home in the northeast Calgary community of Abbeydale was badly damaged by an intense fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home on Aberdare Way N.E. at about 3 p.m.

People calling into 911 reported seeing the blaze spread from the yard to the house and the eaves.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house when firefighters got to the scene, and a nearby fence was also burning, with the fire spreading to the neighbouring home.

“Fire crews did a search and found nobody inside the structure where the fire started,” the CFD said.

The person in the neighbouring home evacuated themselves before fire crews arrived.

“Firefighters gained quick control of the fire and prevented flames from spreading to the inside the house next door,” the CFD said. Tweet This

The CFD said the home where the fire started had “extensive” damage. The house next door had burned and melted siding, but no other damage.

Melted siding seen on the side of a home next door to a house that was extensively damaged by fire in Abbeydale. Global News

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.