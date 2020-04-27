Fire bans issued in Cochrane, Rocky View County following grass fires in area

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Calgary’s surrounding municipalities have issued fire bans on Monday, less than 24 hours after a grass fire entered city limits.

The municipal district of Rocky View County cited dry and windy conditions as the reason for the fire ban.

The ban comes just one day after 35 firefighters responded to a grass fire that started in Rocky View County, just north of 144 Avenue and 69 Street, at around 3 p.m.

Officials said the blaze burned about 50 hectares, and there were no injuries or damage to structures as a result of the flames.

As of 1 p.m. on April 27, the Town of Cochrane also issued a fire ban, noting there’s an extreme risk of fire in the area.

Officials also stated that all outstanding burning and firework permits will be suspended until further notice.

The order in Cochrane also comes after a recent fire in the area.

On Friday, a structure fire quickly evolved into a grass fire northwest of Cochrane, causing the evacuation order for 40 homes in the area.