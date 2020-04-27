Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Fire bans issued in Cochrane, Rocky View County following grass fires in area

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 2:08 pm
Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Global News

Two of Calgary’s surrounding municipalities have issued fire bans on Monday, less than 24 hours after a grass fire entered city limits.

The municipal district of Rocky View County cited dry and windy conditions as the reason for the fire ban.

Related News

READ MORE: Rocky View County grass fire spreads to Calgary city limits

The ban comes just one day after 35 firefighters responded to a grass fire that started in Rocky View County, just north of 144 Avenue and 69 Street, at around 3 p.m.

Officials said the blaze burned about 50 hectares, and there were no injuries or damage to structures as a result of the flames.

READ MORE: Homes evacuated as grass fire spreads northwest of Cochrane

As of 1 p.m. on April 27, the Town of Cochrane also issued a fire ban, noting there’s an extreme risk of fire in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also stated that all outstanding burning and firework permits will be suspended until further notice.

The order in Cochrane also comes after a recent fire in the area.

On Friday, a structure fire quickly evolved into a grass fire northwest of Cochrane, causing the evacuation order for 40 homes in the area.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weatherCalgary weatherCalgary FireCochranealberta fireRocky View CountyAlberta Fire Banscochrane fireRocky View County FireCochrane Fire BanRocky view county fire ban
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.