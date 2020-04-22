Menu

Canada

Calgary fire crews rescue 2 rafters from Bow River on Tuesday night

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 9:21 am
Calgary firefighters rescue two men who became stranded on a fallen tree in the Bow River on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. .
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said two men were rescued from the Bow River on Tuesday evening after their raft became stuck.

According to a Tuesday news release, the men were rafting near Fish Creek Park at around 5 p.m. when their raft became caught on a large fallen tree and overturned, throwing them into the water.

“Both men were wearing life-jackets and were able to get themselves up onto the same tree that they struck with their raft,” the release stated.

READ MORE: Calgary fire spokesperson rescues child from Elbow River during coffee break

A passerby noticed the men stranded in the river on the fallen tree and called 911 to alert emergency crews.

Firefighters used an inflatable raft to reach the men and get them to shore, where they were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Officials said the men were cold but uninjured.

