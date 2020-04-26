Rocky View County grass fire spreads to Calgary city limits

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A grass fire that started in Rocky View County on Sunday made its way to Calgary, officials said.

The Calgary Fire Department said 35 firefighters responded to an area north of 144 Avenue and 69 Street at around 3 p.m.

No one was injured and no structures were affected, the CFD said.

Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Global News

CFD Battalion Chief Alistair Robin said about 50 hectares burned, adding that conditions were dry, warm and windy.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire’s origin is under investigation.