Rocky View County grass fire spreads to Calgary city limits

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 8:35 pm
Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

A grass fire that started in Rocky View County on Sunday made its way to Calgary, officials said.

The Calgary Fire Department said 35 firefighters responded to an area north of 144 Avenue and 69 Street at around 3 p.m.

No one was injured and no structures were affected, the CFD said.

Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Crews responded to a grass fire in Rocky View County that spread to Calgary on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

CFD Battalion Chief Alistair Robin said about 50 hectares burned, adding that conditions were dry, warm and windy.

The fire’s origin is under investigation.

