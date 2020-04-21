Fire that started in Rocky View County spreads to Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A grass fire that started in Rocky View County on Tuesday afternoon spread south into Calgary city limits, with crews from both places responding.

The Calgary Fire Department said three of its trucks responded to the 16500 block of Panorama Road N.W. in the afternoon but could not provide a time frame.

“We had reports of a power line down, which sparked a small fire,” said Capt. Paul Attenborough from the Balzac Fire Station.

“The wind got behind it and was gusting [between] 47 and 50 kilometres per hour. It spread rapidly from the west side to the southeast corner.”

Crews from Calgary and Rocky View County responded to a grass fire on April 21, 2020. Global News

About 60 acres burned, including the stubble field it started in, Attenborough said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s heavy bush in there and it’s a deep-seated fire and we got many crews operating right now,” he said.

“It’s going to be a long night.” Tweet This

The CFD said the wind blew the fire toward a farmyard with many trees, adding that crews were “protecting the farmhouse.”

The CFD received multiple calls about the fire, with people saying it was spreading quickly.

“Things are bone dry with this wind right now and it’s rocking pretty quickly,” Attenborough explained.