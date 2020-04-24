Homes evacuated as grass fire spreads northwest of Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a large grass fire northwest of Cochrane on Friday, according to RCMP.

Officers said they received a call at 4:15 p.m. alerting them to the blaze, which was a structure fire that evolved into a grass fire.

Police asked people to stay away from the Mountain View Estates area as firefighters battled the smoke and flames.

RCMP said “quite a few” homes were evacuated but could not offer an approximate number.

As of 7 p.m., no houses were affected and no one was injured.

Crews responded to a fire northwest of Cochrane, Alta., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Global News

