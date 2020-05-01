Calgary, Tsuut’ina Nation crews battle wildfire in city’s southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Crews from the Calgary Fire Department and Tsuut’ina Nation battled a wildfire in the city’s southwest on Friday.

Firefighters responded to 911 calls about the blaze in the 5300 block of 146 Avenue S.W. at 11 a.m.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service said the fire was approximately 500 metres from the reserve’s border.

The CFD said when crews arrived, they found a “growing grass and brush fire moving west,” prompting the need for more resources: 30 firefighters from Calgary and seven from Tsuut’ina Nation.

“Crews worked for over two hours to channel the fire away from threatened structures and keep it within a single field,” the CFD said in a news release, adding that they shuttled in water from Calgary fire hydrants.

Crews from the Calgary Fire Department and Tsuut’ina Nation fight a wildfire in the city’s southwest on Friday, May 1, 2020. Global News

The fire burned more than 16 hectares of field and was under control by 2 p.m., the CFD said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were dealing with some tricky wind changes,” said CFD Battalion Chief Stu Laird. “So it was a little bit tough at times but the crews did a great job to make sure that it didn’t extend past the road barrier that was set up.

“The wind did co-operate towards the end of this and help to push the fire towards some of the water features in a road in the corner. That worked to our advantage.”

An aerial shot by Global1 as crews from the Calgary Fire Department and Tsuut’ina Nation battle a wildfire in the city’s southwest on Friday, May 1, 2020. Global News

No property was damaged and no injuries were reported, the CFD said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The CFD reminded people to take care “with outside fires due to dry spring conditions.”