Canada reports more than 55,000 COVID-19 cases, with close to 3,400 deaths

Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 approached 3,400 on Friday, with confirmed cases totalling a little over 55,000.

Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada, the numbers include at least 22,361 recoveries from the virus and 868,478 tests.

Nationwide, the number of cases totalled 55,061.

The majority of cases and deaths are in Ontario and Quebec. Both comprise more than 80 per cent of the national case count.

Quebec reported more than 1,100 new cases and 163 new deaths on Friday, for a total of 28,648 cases and 2,022 deaths. Despite having the highest number of fatalities and cases in the country, Quebec is moving towards gradually reopening, prompting backlash for the provincial government. More than 6,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Ontario announced 421 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths, for a total of 16,608 cases and 1,121 deaths since the pandemic began. Earlier this week, the province released guidelines for a slow reopening of businesses. Close to 11,000 people have recovered so far.

Alberta has the highest number of COVID-19 cases after Ontario and Quebec by a large margin, with 5,573 cases reported as of Friday and 92 deaths. Provincial health officials announced the launch of a voluntary contract-tracing app on Friday — the first of its kind in North America, they said. More than 2,300 people are deemed recovered.

British Columbia reported 33 new cases and one death on Friday. The province has 2,145 cases so far, with 1,357 recoveries, and 112 deaths.

New Brunswick reported no new case of COVID-19 for almost two weeks in a row as of Friday. Only two cases remain active. The province is in talks with Prince Edward Island — which also had no new case to report, and has only three active cases out of 27 confirmed ones — about reopening the border between the two.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Friday, bringing its total to 259 cases and three deaths, with 230 recoveries.

Nova Scotia reported one death and 12 new cases on Friday. The province has extended its state of emergency until May 17, while also relaxing some restrictions in order to let residents enjoy the outdoors. As of Friday, provincial and municipal parks can reopen, although playground equipment will continue to be off-limits. Beaches in the province will remain closed.

Four new cases were reported in Manitoba, where the provincial total is 279 cases as of Friday, with six deaths, and 235 recoveries.

“Our numbers have been flat as of late thanks to Manitobans’ strong efforts,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer.

Saskatchewan reported 26 new COVID-19 cases as well as an outbreak at a hospital in Prince Albert. The province has 415 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with six deaths. Close to 300 people have recovered.

Nunavut reported its first case on Thursday. The Northwest Territories has had five cases so far, all of whom have recovered. Yukon has 11 cases total, nine of whom have recovered.

Globally, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has so far claimed 213,497 lives and resulted in more than 3.1 million cases, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

