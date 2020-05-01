Alberta launches ABTraceTogether app to improve contact tracing, fight COVID-19 spread

Send this page to someone via email

The province and Alberta Health Services launched a voluntarily smartphone application Friday that will use Bluetooth to more accurately and efficiently identify contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Officials say this is the first contact-tracing app to launch in North America.

The app is called ABTraceTogether and is free to download.

The government and AHS worked with Deloitte to develop it, using similar technology used in Singapore as a model. However, the Alberta app collects less information than any other similar product being used by other jurisdictions (like Singapore, South Korea and Australia) to fight COVID-19.

AHS says the more people use it, the more lives it has the potential of saving.

Story continues below advertisement

Once installed, the app uses a phone’s Bluetooth to log anytime it comes within two metres of another person with the app for a cumulative 15 minutes.

The phones detect each other and exchange anonymous encrypted data, the province said, describing it as a digital handshake. No information is uploaded at that time; it is just stored in the app.

Alberta launches ABTraceTogether, an app to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in the province. May 1, 2020. Courtesy: Alberta government

Using the manual contact tracing process, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they receive a phone call from an AHS contact tracer. Now, that person will ask if the patient has the ABTraceTogether app, and if so, if they consent to sharing its encounter history data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

If the person agrees, that information provides the health official with a phone number and duration of exposure for anyone that positive COVID-19 case had contact with.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, AHS is able to notify them of the exposure, regardless of if the initial COVID-19 patient knows their name, has their number, or even remembers being in that location.

2:37 Alberta to launch contact tracing app to help in fight against COVID-19 Alberta to launch contact tracing app to help in fight against COVID-19 (hinshaw) (hinshaw)

The manual approach relies on a person’s ability to remember all their interactions and, in cases like someone in line at the grocery store, they don’t have the ability to contact that person.

AHS believes this technology will strengthen and speed up the contact tracing process – but it won’t replace the traditional contact tracing method.

5:02 Coronavirus outbreak: What are the privacy risks behind ‘contact tracing’ apps? Coronavirus outbreak: What are the privacy risks behind ‘contact tracing’ apps? (privay risk) (privay risk)

Protecting Albertans’ privacy was a big consideration during the app’s development, the province said.

The team worked with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner from the very early stages and has been in constant contact, the government said.

READ MORE: Alberta privacy commissioner investigating Babylon health app

It has submitted a privacy impact assessment to the OIPC and, while the privacy commissioner has not issued a formal decision, the team believes it will receive approval within a few weeks.

The privacy commissioner had some questions and sought more clarification on the app, but the team said it will provide those responses and the questions do not give them cause for concern or pause.

Story continues below advertisement

Rolling out this app quickly was critical, the officials said, stressing that it could save lives.

2:04 Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 contact tracing app gains traction in Europe Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 contact tracing app gains traction in Europe

Ontario’s former privacy commissioner has concerns.

“Phone numbers are easily linked to personally identifiable individuals,” Ann Cavoukian told Global News.

“The risk, for me, is after the pandemic is over that this information could continue to be used afterwards. We need very clear sunset clauses.”

The contract with Deloitte for the app is for up to $625,000 but AHS says an effective tracing app has a huge return on investment. It protects the health of Albertans better, reduces spread and fatalities, and allows Alberta to, in many ways, restart the economy.

This app uses Bluetooth – not GPS – so it doesn’t track a person’s movements or location. The government stressed this app is not being used for any kind of surveillance or enforcement.

1:55 Could Alberta use smartphone apps to track patients, enforce quarantine? Could Alberta use smartphone apps to track patients, enforce quarantine? (could AB use?) (could AB use?)

AHS officials say, in the absence of a vaccine for COVID-19, contact tracing and physical distancing are the only main methods of preventing spread available.

While contact tracing targets the people at highest risk of infection in your closest social network, physical distancing targets a wider sphere of that network.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta launches ABTraceTogether, an app to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in the province. May 1, 2020. Courtesy: Alberta government

The app is voluntary and is opt-in/opt-out, the province stressed.

No identifiable information is exchanged between users and the information is only collected by AHS when a user tests positive for COVID-19 and voluntarily uploads their contact log. That encrypted encounter history log is automatically deleted from the phone after 21 days, the province said.

The app is available free on Google Play and the Apple App store.

1:47 How a contact tracing app would work to help in fight against COVID-19 How a contact tracing app would work to help in fight against COVID-19 (how it would work – Nnicole YEG) (how it would work – Nnicole YEG)