421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,608 cases with 1,121 deaths

Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 16,608 cases.
The death toll has risen to 1,121 as 39 more deaths were reported.Meanwhile, 10,825 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 65.2 per cent of cases.Friday's report marks a 2.6 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario government releases guidelines for businesses to reopen safely
Earlier this week, the Ontario government released a plan, with a series of stages, for gradually reopening the economy, which Premier Doug Ford called a “roadmap,” not a “calendar,” as it did not include any dates for the phases.The province has completed 294,054 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,532 tests from the previous day — the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period. The Ontario government said it had a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April and 16,000 tests by May 6.Ontario has 1,017 patients (up by 18) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 225 patients in an intensive care unit (down by eight) and 175 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six). The province has seen a consistent increase in hospitalizations over the last week but a decrease in patients in ICUs and on ventilators.According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 861 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 26 deaths, and there are 166 outbreaks.The ministry also indicated there are 2,722 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,482 cases among staff.Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.
READ MORE: How many people is coronavirus really killing? Ontario’s data can’t tell usHealth-care workers in Ontario account for 2,419 of the total reported cases, which is 14.6 per cent of the infected population.Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.5 per cent of all cases in the province.Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:
- 6,917 people are male (41.6 per cent)
- 9,538 people are female (57.4 per cent)
- 384 people are 19 and under (2.3 per cent)
- 3,786 people are 20 to 39 (22.8 per cent)
- 5,004 people are 40 to 59 (30.1 per cent)
- 3,673 people are 60 to 79 (22.1 per cent)
- 3,753 people are 80 and over (22.6 per cent)
