Have an eye appointment? Here’s what patients can expect during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Like all other professions welcoming back clients on Monday as part of the first phase of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan, optometrists are finding ways to adjust.

And for customers, it means things will look a little different during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are opening back to routine care, but we are booking less patients in a day. Our doctors, not only are they working every other week at this point, we have actually scaled back our volume of patients in the clinic by 33 to 35 per cent per doctor,” said Dr. Rhea Anderson, Advanced Eye Care Center co-owner and optometrist.

“That is to help keep that social distant in the office.”

After hearing the province was allowing its store to reopen, Advanced Eye Care Center sent out an email to its customers on its new protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

Lexan barriers were installed at the front desk and dispensing tables in its frame gallery.

Employees will continue to sanitize frames after they are handled by patients and returned to the display board.

Advanced Eye Care will also be tracking arrival and departure times of its clients.

Customers are being asked to stay in the car when arriving at the office and to phone in to let them know you are there for an appointment.

Employees will let customers know when they’re ready to be seen. Prior to be letting inside, clients will be asked about COVID-19 symptoms and travel history.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anybody experiencing a cough, difficulty breathing, fever, recent loss of sense of smell or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed in the building.

READ MORE: Some Saskatchewan businesses wary about reopening due to coronavirus safety concerns

The same rules apply to any walk-in customers. Patients will not be allowed to bring anybody else with them to their appointments or walk-ins.

There may be exceptions to minors and or to those with physical or cognitive impairment.

“The goal of this is to of course triage all those cases before they get into office, keeping our patients and staff healthy,” Anderson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“With people waiting outside in their vehicle, it limits the amount of people in the office at any given time, allowing for better social distancing.”

There are also a number of safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus while in the store.

Advanced Eye Care is asking patients to bring their own face mask and wear it while in the office. Those who don’t own masks are asked to contact the office beforehand. Advanced Eye Care may have extra masks available.

Costumers will also need to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer immediately upon entering.

Employees will also be screening the temperature of anybody entering with a non-contact infrared thermometer. Anybody with a fever will not be provided office care.

Both staff and clients will be expected to maintain a two metre social distance when possible.

Employees will all be wearing personal protective equipment recommended by the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists.

These new protocols all fall in line with SAO’s plan to ensure both employees and clients are safe.

“If Saskatchewan Health feels the situation is safe, we are willing to support the decision,” said Nathan Knezacek, SAO president told Global News on April 23, after learning of Saskatchewan’s re-open plan.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are new guidelines established by the government to ensure that patients, staff and optometrists are safe. Extreme caution is being used when opening up offices with the used of PPE and extra disinfection techniques.”

Advanced Eye Care has three locations across the province — Regina, Lumsden and Grenfell.

1:40 Some Saskatchewan businesses wary about reopening due to safety concerns Some Saskatchewan businesses wary about reopening due to safety concerns

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here