Coronavirus: Peterborough company Harco Enterprises Ltd. gets Health Canada approval to produce PPE

A Peterborough company has received an expedited approval from Health Canada to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, Harco Enterprises Ltd. has received approval to manufacture and distribute a COVID-19 medical device to be called the Harco Face Shield.

Global News Peterborough first profiled the company earlier this month. Vice-president Terry Harris said the company was inspired to help after seeing the 3D printing community print headbands for a face shield.

“We thought we could make injection mold tooling to produce similar components,” he said in a statement. “We decided on a popular open source design being used, then from a sample our team created a mold for a headband and strap, and coupled it with a clear shield. After showing this to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, they had faith in us and this item, and placed an order.”

With the approval, Harco Enterprises is currently able to produce 2,000 components daily and looking for options to be flexible depending on what the demand is in the days and weeks ahead.

“Through our government’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19, we have been supporting local businesses so they can quickly scale up production or re-tool their manufacturing lines to develop needed products right here at home,” stated Monsef.

“We are stronger together, and businesses like Harco who are stepping up to help at a time when it’s most needed shows the character of our community. Peterborough-Kawartha is stepping up to be part of the solution.”

Harris said his company reached out to the business community and received a “tremendous” response and networking support from Peterborough Kawartha Economic Development, the Kawartha Manufacturers Association and others. Harco was able to collaborate with Dan Baily at Merit Precision, Mark Bateman and Mike Shafer at Ventra Plastics, and also engaged Jeff Pinkney, who was instrumental in helping obtain the Health Canada licence.

Harris also thanked Monsef for the government’s support.

“On behalf of myself, Kathy Perry, and our entire team at Harco Enterprises Ltd., please accept my personal thanks for going above and beyond for us as we worked towards getting Health Canada approval for our face shields,” said Harris. “We are very fortunate to have engaged, hard-working people like yourselves. The followup phone calls, emails and networking you did on our behalf are much appreciated.”

Clinics, hospitals or long-term care facilities that are in need of face shields can contact Harco Enterprises at (705)743-5361 or via email.

A manufacturer looking to produce PPE equipment can reach Monsef’s office at (705) 745-2108 or email.

