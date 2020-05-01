Winnipeg police looking for person of interest in robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police need help to identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a Polo Park-area robbery investigation.

Police say a 33-year-old woman and her 56-year-old mother were in a vehicle outside a store in the 1000 block of Empress Street around 7:30 p.m. on March 17 when a man allegedly jumped in their vehicle.

Police allege the man robbed the women at knifepoint before fleeing.

Neither the woman nor her mother were physically hurt, police say.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking the public for their help with identifying a person of interest in an incident where two women, aged 33 and 56, were robbed at knifepoint in 1000 block of Empress Street. Call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS. https://t.co/DMtQtiNquC pic.twitter.com/D0e8DaHkJ8 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 1, 2020

On Friday, police released a photo of a man caught on surveillance video in the area, who they are calling a person of interest.

The man is described as in his late 40s and roughly six feet tall with shoulder-length, “wavy” black-and-grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a black or dark blue windbreaker-style jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call investigators at 204-786-TIPS.

