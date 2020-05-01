Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police looking for person of interest in robbery investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 2:22 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 2:27 pm
Winnipeg police say this man is a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Winnipeg police say this man is a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Winnipeg police/Handout

Winnipeg police need help to identify a man who they say is a person of interest in a Polo Park-area robbery investigation.

Police say a 33-year-old woman and her 56-year-old mother were in a vehicle outside a store in the 1000 block of Empress Street around 7:30 p.m. on March 17 when a man allegedly jumped in their vehicle.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police charge 5 in violent brawl on Flora Avenue

Police allege the man robbed the women at knifepoint before fleeing.

Neither the woman nor her mother were physically hurt, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police released a photo of a man caught on surveillance video in the area, who they are calling a person of interest.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police continue to search for suspect in Elgin Avenue slaying

The man is described as in his late 40s and roughly six feet tall with shoulder-length, “wavy” black-and-grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a black or dark blue windbreaker-style jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call investigators at 204-786-TIPS.

